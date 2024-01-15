TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) is $18.69, which is $3.85 above the current market price. The public float for TTMI is 99.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. On January 14, 2024, TTMI’s average trading volume was 643.32K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TTMI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TTM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: TTMI) has increased by 0.54 when compared to last closing price of 14.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-10 that SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — January 10, 2024 – TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will host a conference call on Wednesday, February 7, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time/8:00 a.m. Pacific Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 performance.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI’s stock has risen by 0.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.67% and a quarterly rise of 16.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for TTM Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.73% for TTMI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $16.50 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TTMI Trading at 0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI rose by +0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.40. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc saw -6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Farrell Robert P., who sale 653 shares at the price of $14.54 back on Nov 16. After this action, Farrell Robert P. now owns 20,759 shares of TTM Technologies Inc, valued at $9,495 using the latest closing price.

Powers Shawn A., the EVP, Human Resources of TTM Technologies Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $14.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Powers Shawn A. is holding 85,807 shares at $149,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+16.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc stands at +3.79. The total capital return value is set at 7.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -1.99, with -0.92 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 62.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.55. Total debt to assets is 28.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 58.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.