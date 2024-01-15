TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) by analysts is $10.66, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for TPVG is 35.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.15% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of TPVG was 253.88K shares.

The stock price of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE: TPVG) has surged by 0.36 when compared to previous closing price of 11.13, but the company has seen a -0.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that TriplePoint Venture Growth has posted solid financials in 2023, beating estimates on net investment income and total investment income. The company has increased its spillover income quarter-over-quarter but has chosen to be more conservative. TPVG’s NAV has been in constant decline since the start of 2022, and its non-accrual percentage is alarmingly high compared to some peers.

TPVG’s Market Performance

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has experienced a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.71% rise in the past month, and a 9.30% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for TPVG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.55% for TPVG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

TPVG Trading at 5.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPVG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPVG fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. saw 2.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPVG starting from Fornelli Cynthia M., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Dec 18. After this action, Fornelli Cynthia M. now owns 8,822 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., valued at $10,470 using the latest closing price.

Park Katherine J, the Director of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp., purchase 2,480 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Park Katherine J is holding 2,500 shares at $25,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPVG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.11 for the present operating margin

+66.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. stands at -27.33. The total capital return value is set at 0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.13. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG), the company’s capital structure generated 135.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.45. Total debt to assets is 55.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.