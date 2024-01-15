Trimas Corporation (TRS) Stock Experiences -6.68% Monthly Change

The stock of Trimas Corporation (TRS) has gone down by -2.56% for the week, with a -6.68% drop in the past month and a -0.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.10% for TRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.19% for TRS’s stock, with a -5.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) Right Now?

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRS is 0.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRS is $40.00, which is $15.68 above the current price. The public float for TRS is 40.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRS on January 14, 2024 was 196.94K shares.

Trimas Corporation (NASDAQ: TRS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.40. However, the company has seen a -2.56% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Low order levels cloud the near-term prospects of the Zacks Metal Products – Procurement and Fabrication industry. However, the likes of NHYDY, SKFRY, ESAB, CENX and TRS seem well-poised to tide over the hurdles.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRS stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for TRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRS in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $40 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TRS Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares sank -9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRS fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.52. In addition, Trimas Corporation saw -3.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRS starting from Tredwell Daniel P, who purchase 10 shares at the price of $24.22 back on Nov 07. After this action, Tredwell Daniel P now owns 46,683 shares of Trimas Corporation, valued at $251 using the latest closing price.

Mell Scott A, the Chief Financial Officer of Trimas Corporation, sale 1,036 shares at $24.16 during a trade that took place back on Oct 31, which means that Mell Scott A is holding 24,628 shares at $25,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+21.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimas Corporation stands at +7.49. The total capital return value is set at 7.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 7.83, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on Trimas Corporation (TRS), the company’s capital structure generated 68.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.52. Total debt to assets is 34.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Trimas Corporation (TRS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.