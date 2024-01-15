Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) is 14.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TGS is 0.70. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) is $1892.01, which is -$1.91 below the current market price. The public float for TGS is 69.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% of that float. On January 14, 2024, TGS’s average trading volume was 292.66K shares.

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (NYSE: TGS) has increased by 4.34 when compared to last closing price of 13.81.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Low-beta energy stocks like Murphy USA (MUSA), Weatherford (WFRD) and Transportadora (TGS) are likely to provide a hedge against the notorious volatility of the energy sector.

TGS’s Market Performance

TGS’s stock has risen by 0.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.44% and a quarterly rise of 21.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.89% for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.31% for TGS’s stock, with a 17.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGS Trading at 9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.13%, as shares sank -3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGS rose by +0.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.73. In addition, Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR saw -4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.45 for the present operating margin

+35.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR stands at +20.31. The total capital return value is set at 17.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.20. Equity return is now at value 8.24, with 5.27 for asset returns.

Based on Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.96. Total debt to assets is 22.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Transportadora de Gas del Sur ADR (TGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.