Trading Update: Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) Stock Endures 3.61% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has gone down by -6.25% for the week, with a -7.71% drop in the past month and a 12.19% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for PWP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.16% for PWP stock, with a simple moving average of 11.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for PWP is 39.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of PWP was 285.02K shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ: PWP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 10.88. However, the company has experienced a -6.25% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-05 that Andrew Bednar, Perella Weinberg Partners CEO, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss what’s a good leading indicator for M&A activity in ’24, what executives may need to respawn the M&A market, and much more.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PWP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $11.50 based on the research report published on January 09, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PWP Trading at -4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWP fell by -6.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Perella Weinberg Partners saw -10.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWP starting from Shendelman Vladimir, who sale 7,722 shares at the price of $12.46 back on Dec 14. After this action, Shendelman Vladimir now owns 67,341 shares of Perella Weinberg Partners, valued at $96,216 using the latest closing price.

COHEN DANIEL G, the Director of Perella Weinberg Partners, sale 26,818 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that COHEN DANIEL G is holding 524,873 shares at $243,507 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.56 for the present operating margin

+95.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perella Weinberg Partners stands at +2.83. The total capital return value is set at -12.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.56. Equity return is now at value -5.79, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP), the company’s capital structure generated 120.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.64. Total debt to assets is 23.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.