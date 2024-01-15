Trading Update: Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) Stock Endures 14.22% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has gone down by -11.48% for the week, with a -9.18% drop in the past month and a -78.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.22% for ELIQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.27% for ELIQ stock, with a simple moving average of -94.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) Right Now?

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.42x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for ELIQ is 11.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of ELIQ was 195.38K shares.

ELIQ) stock’s latest price update

Electriq Power Holdings Inc (NYSE: ELIQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.91 in relation to its previous close of 0.28. However, the company has experienced a -11.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-11-30 that WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electriq Power Holdings, Inc. (“Electriq”) (NYSE:ELIQ), a trusted provider of intelligent energy storage and management solutions for homes and small businesses, announces that Frank Magnotti, Chief Executive Officer of Electriq Power, will participate in the Benchmark Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference being held on December 7, 2023 at the New York Athletic Club in New York City. Investors that would like to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mr. M.

ELIQ Trading at -39.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELIQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.96%, as shares sank -17.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELIQ fell by -11.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3392. In addition, Electriq Power Holdings Inc saw -8.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELIQ

The total capital return value is set at -2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 1.19 for asset returns.

Based on Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ), the company’s capital structure generated 4.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, Electriq Power Holdings Inc (ELIQ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.