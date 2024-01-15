Trading Update: Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock Endures 5.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has seen a 2.56% increase in the past week, with a 5.12% gain in the past month, and a 47.72% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.33% for TAST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.76% for TAST’s stock, with a 43.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TAST is at 2.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TAST is $10.88, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for TAST is 36.39M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.06% of that float. The average trading volume for TAST on January 14, 2024 was 721.72K shares.

TAST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) has increased by 0.72 when compared to last closing price of 8.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) concluded the recent trading session at $8.42, signifying a +0.72% move from its prior day’s close.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TAST Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST rose by +2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +275.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.75. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 6.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Hull Anthony E, who sale 9,413 shares at the price of $8.01 back on Dec 29. After this action, Hull Anthony E now owns 613,389 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $75,397 using the latest closing price.

Hull Anthony E, the VP, CFO, andTreasurer of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 13,115 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Hull Anthony E is holding 622,802 shares at $104,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.