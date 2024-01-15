TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.31 compared to its previous closing price of 6.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-24 that U.S. equity markets extended their winning streak to an eighth week – the longest in five years – after inflation data both domestically and abroad showed a further cooling of price pressures. Extending its weekly winning streak to the longest since 2017, the S&P 500 posted gains of another 0.9% on the week, lifting the benchmark to within 1% of record highs. Pushing their eight-week rebound to over 25%, the Equity REIT Index gained 0.6% this week, with 9-of-18 property sectors in positive territory, while the Mortgage REIT Index gained 1.3%.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TRTX is 2.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TRTX is $6.75, which is $0.29 above the current price. The public float for TRTX is 61.04M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRTX on January 14, 2024 was 510.57K shares.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TRTX stock saw an increase of 1.57% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.60% and a quarterly increase of 1.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.76% for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for TRTX’s stock, with a -3.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TRTX Trading at 6.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -0.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX rose by +1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.59. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw -0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+89.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc stands at -19.97. The total capital return value is set at 1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.36. Equity return is now at value -7.23, with -1.74 for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 314.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.89. Total debt to assets is 75.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 217.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.