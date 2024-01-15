TPG Inc (TPG) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of TPG Inc (TPG) has gone down by -0.43% for the week, with a 5.56% rise in the past month and a 30.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.71% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.52% for TPG’s stock, with a 28.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.65.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for TPG is 64.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TPG on January 14, 2024 was 684.63K shares.

TPG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has dropped by -0.85 compared to previous close of 39.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-23 that TPG, a multinational private equity firm, has seen a 71.60% YoY decline in Q3’23 revenue but a 577.39% increase in free cash flow due to M&A activities. TPG has completed a $2.7bn acquisition of Angelo Gordon and purchased a >$1bn stake in Toronto RE, expanding its revenue base and diversifying its portfolio. Despite being no longer undervalued, TPG maintains a ‘buy’ rating due to its growth potential, low cost of capital, and investor-aligned capital allocation approach.

Analysts’ Opinion of TPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TPG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TPG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TPG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $38 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TPG Trading at 7.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.43. In addition, TPG Inc saw -8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPG Inc (TPG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.