TIM SA ADR (TIMB) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, TIMB stock has gone up by 1.19%, with a monthly gain of 0.34% and a quarterly surge of 21.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for TIM SA ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.60% for TIMB’s stock, with a 19.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) is above average at 18.98x. The 36-month beta value for TIMB is also noteworthy at 0.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TIMB is 483.57M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on January 14, 2024 was 446.72K shares.

TIM SA ADR (NYSE: TIMB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 17.49. However, the company has experienced a 1.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that The fast-track 5G rollout and solid wireless traction should help the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry thrive despite short-term headwinds. ORAN, TIMB, and PHI are well-positioned to make the most of the demand for seamless connectivity solutions.

TIMB Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +1.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.19. In addition, TIM SA ADR saw -3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 4.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TIM SA ADR (TIMB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.