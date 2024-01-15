Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS)’s stock price has increased by 2.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.51. However, the company has seen a 3.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Robert Muller – Global Head of Investor Relations Xiao Guo – Chief Executive Officer and Director Erin Cummins – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Maggie Nolan – William Blair Ashwin Shirvaikar – Citi Puneet Jain – JPMorgan Bryan Bergin – TD Cowen Tyler DuPont – Bank of America Matthew Roswell – RBC Robert Muller Hello, everyone, and welcome to Thoughtworks Earnings Call for the Third Quarter of 2023. We will be recording today’s call, and during the presentation, all lines will be on listen only.

Is It Worth Investing in Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TWKS is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for TWKS is 91.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWKS on January 14, 2024 was 879.64K shares.

TWKS’s Market Performance

TWKS stock saw an increase of 3.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.47% and a quarterly increase of 16.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.39% for Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.01% for TWKS stock, with a simple moving average of -19.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWKS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWKS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $6 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

TWKS Trading at 8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.57%, as shares surge +0.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWKS rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.71. In addition, Thoughtworks Holding Inc saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWKS starting from Parke Joanna, who sale 16,005 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Dec 27. After this action, Parke Joanna now owns 425,522 shares of Thoughtworks Holding Inc, valued at $80,025 using the latest closing price.

Cummins Erin, the Chief Financial Officer of Thoughtworks Holding Inc, purchase 14,500 shares at $7.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Cummins Erin is holding 332,009 shares at $110,635 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+25.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Thoughtworks Holding Inc stands at -8.13. The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.76. Equity return is now at value -4.02, with -2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS), the company’s capital structure generated 57.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.40. Total debt to assets is 30.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Thoughtworks Holding Inc (TWKS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.