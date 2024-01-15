The Volatility of Maximus Inc.’s (MMS) Stock: A 4.37% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Maximus Inc. (MMS) has seen a 4.37% increase in the past week, with a -4.83% drop in the past month, and a 5.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for MMS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for MMS’s stock, with a 0.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS) is above average at 30.85x. The 36-month beta value for MMS is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMS is $100.50, which is $19.29 above than the current price. The public float for MMS is 60.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. The average trading volume of MMS on January 14, 2024 was 331.90K shares.

MMS) stock’s latest price update

Maximus Inc. (NYSE: MMS)’s stock price has soared by 1.96 in relation to previous closing price of 79.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-15 that Maximus (MMS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

MMS Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -5.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMS rose by +4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.47. In addition, Maximus Inc. saw -3.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMS starting from Weipert Teresa, who sale 2,145 shares at the price of $85.19 back on Dec 13. After this action, Weipert Teresa now owns 3,348 shares of Maximus Inc., valued at $182,737 using the latest closing price.

Baylinson Ilene R., the General Mgr – Health & Human of Maximus Inc., sale 10,043 shares at $85.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Baylinson Ilene R. is holding 5,002 shares at $859,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.02 for the present operating margin

+19.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Maximus Inc. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 9.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.50. Equity return is now at value 10.06, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on Maximus Inc. (MMS), the company’s capital structure generated 85.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.15. Total debt to assets is 35.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Maximus Inc. (MMS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.