The Volatility of LL Flooring Holdings Inc’s (LL) Stock: A -3.35% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, LL stock has gone down by -3.35%, with a monthly gain of 0.96% and a quarterly plunge of -20.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.30% for LL Flooring Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.96% for LL’s stock, with a -11.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LL is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LL is $2.00, which is -$1.17 below the current price. The public float for LL is 26.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LL on January 14, 2024 was 776.11K shares.

The stock price of LL Flooring Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) has plunged by -5.37 when compared to previous closing price of 3.35, but the company has seen a -3.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-14 that LL Flooring Holdings Inc. LL, -4.73%, formerly known as Lumber Liquidators, received Tuesday a buyout bid from private equity firm F9 Investments LLC that values the wood floors maker at about $92.6 million. F9, which owns about 8.8% of LL Flooring’s shares outstanding, said it would pay $3 in cash for each LL share outstanding, which represents a 6.4% premium to Monday’s closing price of $2.82.

Analysts’ Opinion of LL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for LL in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $3.25 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LL Trading at -7.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%, as shares sank -2.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LL fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, LL Flooring Holdings Inc saw -18.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.18 for the present operating margin

+36.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for LL Flooring Holdings Inc stands at -1.09. The total capital return value is set at -0.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -45.31, with -16.49 for asset returns.

Based on LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 80.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.54. Total debt to assets is 31.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 338.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, LL Flooring Holdings Inc (LL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.