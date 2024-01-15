The Impact of Market Fluctuations on StealthGas Inc’s (GASS) Stock

The stock of StealthGas Inc (GASS) has gone down by -5.49% for the week, with a 16.69% rise in the past month and a 35.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.38% for GASS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.60% for GASS’s stock, with a 51.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) is above average at 5.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.87.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for StealthGas Inc (GASS) is $10.00, which is $2.94 above the current market price. The public float for GASS is 24.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GASS on January 14, 2024 was 255.55K shares.

StealthGas Inc (NASDAQ: GASS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 6.97. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-04 that StealthGas is a deeply undervalued investment opportunity, trading at 0.36x estimated book value and with a catalyst for earnings growth. The Panama Canal situation isn’t well understood, and the market is underestimating the potential free cash flow benefit from longer-than-expected transit restrictions. Bargain value stock should rise to a book value of around $17.70 per share, approximately 270% higher than today’s stock price.

Analysts’ Opinion of GASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GASS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for GASS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GASS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $7 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GASS Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GASS fell by -5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.86. In addition, StealthGas Inc saw 9.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.71 for the present operating margin

+29.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for StealthGas Inc stands at +22.42. The total capital return value is set at 4.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 9.64, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on StealthGas Inc (GASS), the company’s capital structure generated 53.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.86. Total debt to assets is 33.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, StealthGas Inc (GASS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.