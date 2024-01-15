The Impact of Market Fluctuations on LianBio ADR’s (LIAN) Stock

The stock of LianBio ADR (LIAN) has seen a -0.48% decrease in the past week, with a -1.19% drop in the past month, and a 194.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.42% for LIAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.61% for LIAN’s stock, with a 59.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LIAN is 104.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of LIAN was 2.58M shares.

LIAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of LianBio ADR (NASDAQ: LIAN) has decreased by 0.00 when compared to last closing price of 4.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.48% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Analysts’ Opinion of LIAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIAN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for LIAN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for LIAN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LIAN Trading at -0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -2.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIAN fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, LianBio ADR saw -7.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIAN

The total capital return value is set at -36.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.56. Equity return is now at value -36.90, with -28.52 for asset returns.

Based on LianBio ADR (LIAN), the company’s capital structure generated 1.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.64. Total debt to assets is 1.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.94.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.24.

Conclusion

To sum up, LianBio ADR (LIAN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.