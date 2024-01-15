The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Concentrix Corp.’s (CNXC) Stock

In the past week, CNXC stock has gone down by -2.21%, with a monthly gain of 1.33% and a quarterly surge of 18.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Concentrix Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.10% for CNXC’s stock, with a 8.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) Right Now?

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CNXC is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXC is 38.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for CNXC on January 14, 2024 was 404.94K shares.

CNXC) stock’s latest price update

Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC)’s stock price has soared by 1.46 in relation to previous closing price of 93.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.21% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-11 that In the churning sea of stocks, where the giants often grab the spotlight, lie hidden treasures — quiet, unassuming, yet brimming with unparalleled potential. Picture this: a trio of overlooked stocks with 10X potential, silently amassing strength and poised for growth with a meteoric rise.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNXC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNXC stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for CNXC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNXC in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $70 based on the research report published on September 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CNXC Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXC fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.96. In addition, Concentrix Corp. saw -3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXC starting from Fogarty Jane, who purchase 200 shares at the price of $77.38 back on Oct 23. After this action, Fogarty Jane now owns 5,495 shares of Concentrix Corp., valued at $15,476 using the latest closing price.

POLK DENNIS, the Director of Concentrix Corp., sale 1,183 shares at $81.39 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that POLK DENNIS is holding 16,293 shares at $96,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.23 for the present operating margin

+31.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Concentrix Corp. stands at +6.77. The total capital return value is set at 15.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.48. Equity return is now at value 12.37, with 4.52 for asset returns.

Based on Concentrix Corp. (CNXC), the company’s capital structure generated 101.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 40.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Concentrix Corp. (CNXC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.