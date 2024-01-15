The -5.22% Simple Moving Average of Cae Inc.’s (CAE) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, CAE stock has gone down by -1.55%, with a monthly gain of 3.55% and a quarterly plunge of -7.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for Cae Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for CAE stock, with a simple moving average of -5.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE) Right Now?

Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Cae Inc. (CAE) by analysts is $35.63, which is $5.21 above the current market price. The public float for CAE is 317.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of CAE was 327.98K shares.

CAE) stock’s latest price update

Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.62 compared to its previous closing price of 21.13. However, the company has seen a -1.55% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-15 that My interest rate on my line of credit was around 3%. As interest rates are likely to hit a plateau soon, chances are that it’s a good thing to be invested in tech stocks. Home Depot reported declining numbers as revenue was down 3% and EPS was down 10%, but it was in line with management’s expectations.

CAE Trading at 0.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAE fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.26. In addition, Cae Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CAE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.00 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cae Inc. stands at +5.30. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value 6.83, with 2.93 for asset returns.

Based on Cae Inc. (CAE), the company’s capital structure generated 74.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.85. Total debt to assets is 32.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cae Inc. (CAE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.