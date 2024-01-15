The -2.60% Simple Moving Average of Sportradar Group AG’s (SRAD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has gone up by 0.63% for the week, with a 6.49% rise in the past month and a 22.66% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.70% for SRAD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.33% for SRAD’s stock, with a -2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for SRAD is at 2.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SRAD is 145.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.88% of that float. The average trading volume for SRAD on January 14, 2024 was 340.27K shares.

SRAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) has dropped by -1.68 compared to previous close of 11.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.63% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-14 that ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) (“Sportradar” or the “Company”), a leading global sports technology company focused on creating immersive experiences for sports fans and bettors, today announced that Gerard Griffin, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in Needham’s 3rd Annual Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday November 20, 2023. The virtual fireside chat will take place at 9:20 am eastern time. Please click here for access: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham137/srad/2245890

SRAD Trading at 8.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD rose by +0.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.03. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw 0.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+16.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +1.49. The total capital return value is set at 4.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.07. Equity return is now at value -2.58, with -1.33 for asset returns.

Based on Sportradar Group AG (SRAD), the company’s capital structure generated 3.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.95. Total debt to assets is 1.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.