The -13.88% Decline of Zuora Inc’s (ZUO) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ZUO stock has gone up by 1.93%, with a monthly gain of 0.36% and a quarterly surge of 7.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Zuora Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.76% for ZUO’s stock, with a -7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.95.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ZUO is 133.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.64% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZUO on January 14, 2024 was 928.62K shares.

ZUO) stock’s latest price update

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO)’s stock price has dropped by -0.24 in relation to previous closing price of 8.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-27 that Does Zuora (ZUO) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZUO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZUO stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ZUO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZUO in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $12 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

ZUO Trading at -0.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -6.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUO rose by +1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.84. In addition, Zuora Inc saw -10.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUO starting from Traube Robert J., who sale 42,852 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Jan 10. After this action, Traube Robert J. now owns 6,254 shares of Zuora Inc, valued at $366,286 using the latest closing price.

McElhatton Todd, the Chief Financial Officer of Zuora Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $8.55 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that McElhatton Todd is holding 228,385 shares at $85,483 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.93 for the present operating margin

+61.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zuora Inc stands at -49.98. The total capital return value is set at -33.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.49. Equity return is now at value -51.19, with -11.12 for asset returns.

Based on Zuora Inc (ZUO), the company’s capital structure generated 265.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.61. Total debt to assets is 38.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 255.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zuora Inc (ZUO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.