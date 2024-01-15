The -13.88% Decline of Visteon Corp.’s (VC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, VC stock has gone down by -1.29%, with a monthly decline of -7.88% and a quarterly plunge of -15.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.77% for Visteon Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.78% for VC’s stock, with a -16.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC) is 21.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VC is 1.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Visteon Corp. (VC) is $154.93, which is $40.89 above the current market price. The public float for VC is 27.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% of that float. On January 14, 2024, VC’s average trading volume was 323.69K shares.

VC) stock’s latest price update

Visteon Corp. (NASDAQ: VC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.01 compared to its previous closing price of 116.38. However, the company has seen a -1.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Visteon (VC) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.58 per share a year ago.

VC Trading at -5.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares sank -6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VC fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.26. In addition, Visteon Corp. saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VC starting from Lawande Sachin, who sale 14,739 shares at the price of $140.82 back on Sep 22. After this action, Lawande Sachin now owns 246,352 shares of Visteon Corp., valued at $2,075,487 using the latest closing price.

Lawande Sachin, the CEO & President of Visteon Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $158.34 during a trade that took place back on Jul 21, which means that Lawande Sachin is holding 246,352 shares at $1,583,386 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.01 for the present operating margin

+15.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visteon Corp. stands at +3.30. The total capital return value is set at 15.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.85. Equity return is now at value 24.08, with 6.58 for asset returns.

Based on Visteon Corp. (VC), the company’s capital structure generated 70.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.41. Total debt to assets is 19.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Visteon Corp. (VC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.