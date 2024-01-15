The -13.88% Decline of Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s (BZH) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen a 1.96% increase in the past week, with a 8.69% gain in the past month, and a 35.49% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for BZH.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.17% for BZH’s stock, with a 24.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 2.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZH is $35.33, which is $3.57 above the current market price. The public float for BZH is 29.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.89% of that float. The average trading volume for BZH on January 14, 2024 was 420.55K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.24 in comparison to its previous close of 32.16, however, the company has experienced a 1.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that In the latest trading session, Beazer Homes (BZH) closed at $32.16, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $32 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BZH Trading at 7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares surge +4.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.54. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw -6.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.05 for the present operating margin

+19.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +7.19. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 15.54, with 6.81 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 90.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.48. Total debt to assets is 41.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.