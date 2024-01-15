Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) has surged by 0.99 when compared to previous closing price of 3.03, but the company has seen a 3.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that TN-301 First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial Results and Preclinical Combination Data to be Presented at Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting

Is It Worth Investing in Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNYA) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TNYA is at 2.47. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TNYA is 45.04M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.27% of that float. The average trading volume for TNYA on January 14, 2024 was 339.38K shares.

TNYA’s Market Performance

TNYA stock saw an increase of 3.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 51.49% and a quarterly increase of 34.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.03% for Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for TNYA’s stock, with a -23.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNYA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNYA stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for TNYA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TNYA in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $7 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TNYA Trading at 32.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNYA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +45.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNYA rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.90. In addition, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc saw -5.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNYA starting from Hoey Timothy, who sale 7,243 shares at the price of $4.26 back on Aug 29. After this action, Hoey Timothy now owns 247,396 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, valued at $30,855 using the latest closing price.

Ali Faraz, the Chief Executive Officer of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc, sale 5,563 shares at $3.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ali Faraz is holding 119,437 shares at $21,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNYA

The total capital return value is set at -45.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.24. Equity return is now at value -70.69, with -60.84 for asset returns.

Based on Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.84. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.29.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc (TNYA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.