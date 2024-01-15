Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) by analysts is $261.35, which is $12.2 above the current market price. The public float for TFX is 46.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of TFX was 290.86K shares.

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 248.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Investors remain optimistic about Teleflex (TFX), backed by the strong prospects of the Interventional business and stable solvency.

TFX’s Market Performance

Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has experienced a 4.05% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.89% rise in the past month, and a 32.99% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for TFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.08% for TFX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TFX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TFX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $261 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TFX Trading at 8.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +2.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFX rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.27. In addition, Teleflex Incorporated saw -0.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFX starting from Kelly Liam, who sale 26,256 shares at the price of $250.23 back on Dec 27. After this action, Kelly Liam now owns 18,470 shares of Teleflex Incorporated, valued at $6,570,023 using the latest closing price.

POWELL THOMAS E, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Teleflex Incorporated, sale 13,952 shares at $222.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that POWELL THOMAS E is holding 14,384 shares at $3,109,671 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+55.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teleflex Incorporated stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.38. Equity return is now at value 9.85, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Based on Teleflex Incorporated (TFX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.52. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.