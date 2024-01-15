T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTOO is 0.14. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TTOO is 4.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On January 14, 2024, TTOO’s average trading volume was 535.01K shares.

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ: TTOO)’s stock price has decreased by -11.11 compared to its previous closing price of 4.68. However, the company has seen a -28.28% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Invezz reported 2023-11-13 that T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ: TTOO) stock price has collapsed to a record low as concerns about the company’s future continued. Shares of the popular penny stock have collapsed to a split-adjusted low of $4.72, meaning they have plunged by over 92% this year.

TTOO’s Market Performance

TTOO’s stock has fallen by -28.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.35% and a quarterly drop of -76.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.58% for T2 Biosystems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.82% for TTOO’s stock, with a -77.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTOO stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for TTOO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TTOO in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.40 based on the research report published on January 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

TTOO Trading at -11.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.14%, as shares surge +13.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -28.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc saw -33.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from CR Group L.P., who sale 7,148,945 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Sep 28. After this action, CR Group L.P. now owns 0 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc, valued at $1,125,959 using the latest closing price.

CR Group L.P., the 10% Owner of T2 Biosystems Inc, sale 5,981,202 shares at $0.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that CR Group L.P. is holding 571,796 shares at $1,145,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -198.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of T2 Biosystems Inc (TTOO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.