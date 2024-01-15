Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.72x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SUI is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUI is $143.77, which is $9.08 above the current market price. The public float for SUI is 122.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SUI on January 14, 2024 was 921.39K shares.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI)’s stock price has soared by 0.60 in relation to previous closing price of 133.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-03 that Southfield, MI, Jan. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas (collectively, the “properties”), announces it will release fourth quarter 2023 operating results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

SUI’s Market Performance

Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has seen a 1.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.23% gain in the past month and a 27.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for SUI.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.63% for SUI’s stock, with a 5.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUI stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for SUI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUI in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $125 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SUI Trading at 5.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUI rose by +1.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.99. In addition, Sun Communities, Inc. saw 0.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUI starting from Underwood Baxter, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $128.99 back on Nov 30. After this action, Underwood Baxter now owns 66,896 shares of Sun Communities, Inc., valued at $257,980 using the latest closing price.

Farrugia Marc, the EVP & Chief Admin. Officer of Sun Communities, Inc., sale 4,962 shares at $123.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Farrugia Marc is holding 5,093 shares at $614,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.92 for the present operating margin

+28.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Communities, Inc. stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 3.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.83. Equity return is now at value 3.05, with 1.39 for asset returns.

Based on Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI), the company’s capital structure generated 94.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.56. Total debt to assets is 43.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.