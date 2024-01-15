Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPCR is 33.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GPCR on January 14, 2024 was 1.03M shares.

GPCR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ: GPCR) has increased by 0.95 when compared to last closing price of 45.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2024-01-08 that Among 2023 IPOs, one of the top performers was RayzeBio Inc. NASDAQ: RYZB, a biotech that’s out of play now because it’s being acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb Co. NYSE: BMY.

GPCR’s Market Performance

Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has experienced a 8.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.22% drop in the past month, and a -29.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.86% for GPCR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.10% for GPCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPCR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPCR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for GPCR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for GPCR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $90 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GPCR Trading at -12.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares sank -23.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +8.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +115.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.68. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR saw 12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GPCR

The total capital return value is set at -55.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.73.

Based on Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.16.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.