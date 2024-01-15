Stantec Inc (STN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.09x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.06. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Stantec Inc (STN) by analysts is $116.73, which is $7.22 above the current market price. The public float for STN is 113.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.65% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of STN was 120.25K shares.

The stock of Stantec Inc (NYSE: STN) has decreased by -0.44 when compared to last closing price of 80.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that The acquisition of Morrison Hershfield aligns with Stantec’s (STN) growth strategy by expanding its capabilities, geographic reach and market presence across various sectors.

STN’s Market Performance

Stantec Inc (STN) has seen a 2.11% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.14% gain in the past month and a 21.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for STN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.74% for STN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.18% for the last 200 days.

STN Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STN rose by +2.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.53. In addition, Stantec Inc saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.43 for the present operating margin

+37.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stantec Inc stands at +4.35. The total capital return value is set at 10.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.39. Equity return is now at value 14.33, with 5.71 for asset returns.

Based on Stantec Inc (STN), the company’s capital structure generated 84.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.68. Total debt to assets is 34.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Stantec Inc (STN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.