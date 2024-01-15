Sprott Inc (SII) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sprott Inc (NYSE: SII) is 22.58x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SII is 1.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SII is 21.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.48% of that float. On January 14, 2024, SII’s average trading volume was 63.80K shares.

SII) stock’s latest price update

Sprott Inc (NYSE: SII)’s stock price has increased by 6.79 compared to its previous closing price of 31.83. However, the company has seen a 3.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-25 that TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) announced today that it plans to release its 2023 third quarter results at 7:00 a.m. on November 1, 2023. Sprott will host an earnings webcast that morning at 10:00 a.m. to discuss the results. Sprott CEO, Whitney George, together with Sprott CFO, Kevin Hibbert and Sprott Asset Management CEO, John Ciampaglia, will host the webcast, which can be accessed as outlined below.

SII’s Market Performance

Sprott Inc (SII) has seen a 3.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.70% gain in the past month and a 15.69% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for SII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.99% for SII’s stock, with a 3.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SII Trading at 6.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares surge +3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SII rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, Sprott Inc saw 0.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.91 for the present operating margin

+90.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprott Inc stands at +11.83. The total capital return value is set at 9.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.37. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 10.51 for asset returns.

Based on Sprott Inc (SII), the company’s capital structure generated 19.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.41. Total debt to assets is 14.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprott Inc (SII) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.