Spire Inc. (SR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR)’s stock price has soared by 0.42 in relation to previous closing price of 59.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-11 that Spire (SR) is set to develop a RNG facility at KC Water’s Blue River Wastewater Treatment Plant to reduce emissions. Renewable natural gas from this project will provide clean energy to customers.

Is It Worth Investing in Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spire Inc. (NYSE: SR) is above average at 15.63x. The 36-month beta value for SR is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SR is $62.50, which is $2.41 above than the current price. The public float for SR is 51.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. The average trading volume of SR on January 14, 2024 was 403.74K shares.

SR’s Market Performance

SR’s stock has seen a -4.16% decrease for the week, with a -5.96% drop in the past month and a 4.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for Spire Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.52% for SR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $66 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SR Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares sank -7.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SR fell by -4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.67. In addition, Spire Inc. saw -3.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SR starting from KOONCE PAUL D, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $60.95 back on Nov 20. After this action, KOONCE PAUL D now owns 500 shares of Spire Inc., valued at $30,475 using the latest closing price.

Woodard Adam W., the Treasurer of Spire Inc., sale 779 shares at $60.42 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Woodard Adam W. is holding 1,470 shares at $47,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.70 for the present operating margin

+23.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spire Inc. stands at +8.15. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 7.57, with 2.13 for asset returns.

Based on Spire Inc. (SR), the company’s capital structure generated 162.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.92. Total debt to assets is 45.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

Conclusion

In summary, Spire Inc. (SR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.