Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.74x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) by analysts is $83.50, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for SPB is 34.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.44% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of SPB was 675.36K shares.

SPB) stock’s latest price update

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPB)’s stock price has dropped by -0.73 in relation to previous closing price of 78.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that Spectrum Brands (SPB) looks poised for the long-term on promising growth initiatives and efficient cost management amid a tough macro environment.

SPB’s Market Performance

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a 2.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.38% gain in the past month and a 3.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for SPB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.73% for SPB’s stock, with a 3.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SPB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SPB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $73 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPB Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -0.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPB rose by +2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.17. In addition, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPB starting from Maura David M, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $67.03 back on Nov 28. After this action, Maura David M now owns 764,391 shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., valued at $1,340,600 using the latest closing price.

Maura David M, the Executive Chairman and CEO of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $66.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Maura David M is holding 744,391 shares at $1,328,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.26 for the present operating margin

+32.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. stands at -8.01. The total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.42. Equity return is now at value -12.37, with -4.24 for asset returns.

Based on Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB), the company’s capital structure generated 66.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.99. Total debt to assets is 31.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.