Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR)’s stock price has plunge by -3.37relation to previous closing price of 11.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -19.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-27 that SNBR’s revenue growth has been driven more by price growth than volume growth, indicating it is not a high-growth company. The company has repositioned itself as a wellness technology company, known for its innovative Sleep Number beds. Despite some mixed performance metrics, there is a 30% margin of safety when valuing SNBR based on the Earnings Power Value, making it an investment opportunity.

Is It Worth Investing in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) Right Now?

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.63x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SNBR is at 1.89. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNBR is $12.00, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for SNBR is 21.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.38% of that float. The average trading volume for SNBR on January 14, 2024 was 1.05M shares.

SNBR’s Market Performance

SNBR stock saw a decrease of -19.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.14% and a quarterly a decrease of -37.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.04% for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.66% for SNBR stock, with a simple moving average of -48.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNBR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SNBR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNBR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $49 based on the research report published on April 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SNBR Trading at -16.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.51%, as shares sank -31.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNBR fell by -19.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.59. In addition, Sleep Number Corp saw -24.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNBR starting from Hellfeld Samuel R, who sale 1,051 shares at the price of $39.10 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hellfeld Samuel R now owns 15,061 shares of Sleep Number Corp, valued at $41,099 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Sleep Number Corp, sale 6,107 shares at $37.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 34,966 shares at $226,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.21 for the present operating margin

+56.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sleep Number Corp stands at +1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 39.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.