Skywest Inc. (SKYW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Skywest Inc. (SKYW) is $48.20, which is -$1.52 below the current market price. The public float for SKYW is 40.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SKYW on January 14, 2024 was 389.12K shares.

Skywest Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.11 compared to its previous closing price of 50.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-12 that NRG Energy (NRG), SkyWest (SKYW) and Andersons (ANDE) are currently witnessing a short-term pullback in price. So, make sure you take full advantage of it.

SKYW’s Market Performance

Skywest Inc. (SKYW) has seen a -2.91% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.51% gain in the past month and a 21.15% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for SKYW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.43% for SKYW’s stock, with a 27.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYW stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for SKYW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKYW in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SKYW Trading at 3.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYW fell by -2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +143.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.95. In addition, Skywest Inc. saw -4.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYW starting from WELCH JAMES L, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $18.95 back on Feb 08. After this action, WELCH JAMES L now owns 55,435 shares of Skywest Inc., valued at $37,900 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.03 for the present operating margin

+16.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skywest Inc. stands at +2.43. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.39. Equity return is now at value -1.34, with -0.42 for asset returns.

Based on Skywest Inc. (SKYW), the company’s capital structure generated 150.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.13. Total debt to assets is 45.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 129.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Skywest Inc. (SKYW) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.