SJW Group (SJW) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SJW is 0.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SJW is $72.20, which is $8.38 above the current price. The public float for SJW is 29.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SJW on January 14, 2024 was 134.59K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

SJW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SJW Group (NYSE: SJW) has surged by 0.73 when compared to previous closing price of 63.36, but the company has seen a 0.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-10 that SJW Group’s (SJW) subsidiary, San Jose Water, files a rate application to the California Public Utilities Commission with a focus on infrastructure investments.

SJW’s Market Performance

SJW’s stock has risen by 0.50% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.29% and a quarterly rise of 6.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.45% for SJW Group The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.00% for SJW’s stock, with a -6.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SJW by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SJW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $61 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SJW Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -7.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJW rose by +0.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.52. In addition, SJW Group saw -2.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJW starting from Guardino Carl, who sale 777 shares at the price of $76.03 back on May 03. After this action, Guardino Carl now owns 3,184 shares of SJW Group, valued at $59,075 using the latest closing price.

Patla Craig J, the President of CTWS of SJW Group, sale 725 shares at $76.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Patla Craig J is holding 7,038 shares at $55,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.36 for the present operating margin

+45.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for SJW Group stands at +11.89. The total capital return value is set at 4.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value 8.77, with 2.67 for asset returns.

Based on SJW Group (SJW), the company’s capital structure generated 149.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.85. Total debt to assets is 44.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SJW Group (SJW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.