Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) Stock Records 9.45% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) has gone up by 0.05% for the week, with a 2.07% rise in the past month and a 9.45% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for TSLX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.04% for TSLX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.20% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) Right Now?

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSLX is 86.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSLX on January 14, 2024 was 306.67K shares.

TSLX) stock’s latest price update

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.60relation to previous closing price of 21.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.05% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE: TSLX) (“TSLX” or “the Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 on Thursday, February 15, 2024, after the market closes. TSLX invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 financial results. Conf.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TSLX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TSLX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

TSLX Trading at 3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLX rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. saw 0.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLX starting from Doddy Hurley, who purchase 2,900 shares at the price of $17.51 back on Mar 13. After this action, Doddy Hurley now owns 15,241 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., valued at $50,779 using the latest closing price.

Graf Michael, the (1) of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $17.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Graf Michael is holding 3,500 shares at $26,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+50.42 for the present operating margin

+80.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. stands at +33.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04.

Based on Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX), the company’s capital structure generated 107.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.80. Total debt to assets is 50.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.