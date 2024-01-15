Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) has seen a -2.08% decrease in the past week, with a -1.98% drop in the past month, and a 2.88% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.35% for SLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.81% for SLAB stock, with a simple moving average of -11.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) Right Now?

Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.47x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLAB is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLAB is $119.75, which is $1.67 above the current price. The public float for SLAB is 31.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLAB on January 14, 2024 was 485.78K shares.

SLAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: SLAB) has plunged by -2.35 when compared to previous closing price of 120.92, but the company has seen a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-30 that Semiconductor stocks still have a lot of gas left in the tank. The valuations of these companies are buoyed by an estimated chip shortage, as well as the Western world’s diversification from the main foundries located in Taiwan, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM ).

Analysts’ Opinion of SLAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLAB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SLAB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SLAB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $145 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SLAB Trading at 4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.72%, as shares sank -3.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLAB fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.90. In addition, Silicon Laboratories Inc saw -10.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLAB starting from Johnson Robert Matthew, who sale 3,679 shares at the price of $108.22 back on Dec 04. After this action, Johnson Robert Matthew now owns 31,050 shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc, valued at $398,141 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Robert Matthew, the President & CEO of Silicon Laboratories Inc, sale 3,534 shares at $115.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Johnson Robert Matthew is holding 34,729 shares at $407,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.65 for the present operating margin

+59.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Laboratories Inc stands at +8.93. The total capital return value is set at 5.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.37. Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Based on Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 39.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.27. Total debt to assets is 25.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.