Should You Invest in Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Now?

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SLGN is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SLGN is $49.50, which is $6.07 above the current market price. The public float for SLGN is 80.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume for SLGN on January 14, 2024 was 539.22K shares.

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN)’s stock price has plunge by -0.62relation to previous closing price of 43.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-12 that STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SLGN), a leading supplier of sustainable rigid packaging solutions for the world’s essential consumer goods products, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 earnings results on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, before the U.S. markets open. At 11:00 a.m. eastern time on that day, Silgan will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results and performance for these periods. Callers in the U.S. and Canada can access the.

SLGN’s Market Performance

Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has seen a -3.08% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.73% gain in the past month and a 8.36% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.71% for SLGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.94% for SLGN’s stock, with a -4.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SLGN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLGN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $47 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SLGN Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGN fell by -3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.74. In addition, Silgan Holdings Inc. saw -4.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGN starting from ALLOTT ANTHONY J, who sale 71,050 shares at the price of $42.00 back on Nov 15. After this action, ALLOTT ANTHONY J now owns 574,439 shares of Silgan Holdings Inc., valued at $2,983,787 using the latest closing price.

ALLOTT ANTHONY J, the Director of Silgan Holdings Inc., sale 10,027 shares at $41.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that ALLOTT ANTHONY J is holding 645,489 shares at $419,135 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.23 for the present operating margin

+16.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. stands at +5.32. The total capital return value is set at 11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 16.47, with 3.73 for asset returns.

Based on Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN), the company’s capital structure generated 211.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 49.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.