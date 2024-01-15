Should You Invest in Passage Bio Inc (PASG) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PASG is at 1.12. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PASG is 35.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.09% of that float. The average trading volume for PASG on January 14, 2024 was 638.11K shares.

The stock of Passage Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PASG) has increased by 6.93 when compared to last closing price of 1.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-25 that Playing in the field of nano-cap stocks is similar to the concept of stealing bases. In a tight baseball game, every advantage counts.

PASG’s Market Performance

PASG’s stock has risen by 16.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 63.64% and a quarterly rise of 62.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.03% for Passage Bio Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.49% for PASG stock, with a simple moving average of 28.30% for the last 200 days.

PASG Trading at 43.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PASG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.06%, as shares surge +54.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PASG rose by +16.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9305. In addition, Passage Bio Inc saw 6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PASG starting from Forman Mark S, who sale 15,813 shares at the price of $0.91 back on Jan 02. After this action, Forman Mark S now owns 45,269 shares of Passage Bio Inc, valued at $14,390 using the latest closing price.

Cale Edgar B., the GC & Corporate Secretary of Passage Bio Inc, sale 15,813 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Cale Edgar B. is holding 45,995 shares at $14,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PASG

The total capital return value is set at -47.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.06. Equity return is now at value -64.09, with -51.16 for asset returns.

Based on Passage Bio Inc (PASG), the company’s capital structure generated 13.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.86. Total debt to assets is 11.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Passage Bio Inc (PASG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.