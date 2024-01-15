Should You Invest in Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) Now?

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for PANL is at 0.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PANL is $8.25, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for PANL is 25.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for PANL on January 14, 2024 was 232.89K shares.

PANL) stock’s latest price update

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: PANL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 7.90. However, the company has seen a -3.68% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-05 that Pangaea Logistics is a curious shipping company. It has 26 vessels, 12 of which are ice-class, and operates primarily on voyage charters and contracts of affreightment.PANL has 73% total debt to equity and 48.2% total liabilities to total assets. The company has maintained EBITDA/Interest Expense above 5.0 since 2018.

PANL’s Market Performance

PANL’s stock has fallen by -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.42% and a quarterly rise of 30.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.23% for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.30% for PANL stock, with a simple moving average of 22.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANL stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for PANL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PANL in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PANL Trading at 8.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANL fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.96. In addition, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd saw -4.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANL starting from ROSENFELD ERIC, who sale 15,783 shares at the price of $7.35 back on Dec 12. After this action, ROSENFELD ERIC now owns 205,131 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, valued at $116,005 using the latest closing price.

Sgro David, the Director of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd, sale 11,848 shares at $7.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Sgro David is holding 0 shares at $87,083 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.55 for the present operating margin

+18.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 17.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value 12.91, with 5.55 for asset returns.

Based on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL), the company’s capital structure generated 95.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.80. Total debt to assets is 40.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (PANL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.