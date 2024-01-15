Should You Invest in Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) Now?

The average price suggested by analysts for HMN is $33.50, which is $0.07 above the current market price. The public float for HMN is 40.60M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume for HMN on January 14, 2024 was 205.64K shares.

HMN) stock’s latest price update

Horace Mann Educators Corp. (NYSE: HMN)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 33.00. However, the company has seen a 0.60% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-10 that SPRINGFIELD, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) plans to release its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, Feb. 7, after the market closes. At that time, the quarterly news release, investor supplement and investor presentation will be available on the company’s website at investors.horacemann.com. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors can access the call webcast via the.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HMN’s Market Performance

HMN’s stock has risen by 0.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.06% and a quarterly rise of 10.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for Horace Mann Educators Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for HMN stock, with a simple moving average of 7.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HMN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for HMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HMN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $38 based on the research report published on January 25, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

HMN Trading at 1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMN rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.92. In addition, Horace Mann Educators Corp. saw 2.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HMN starting from McClure Beverley J., who sale 590 shares at the price of $32.41 back on Nov 20. After this action, McClure Beverley J. now owns 21,566 shares of Horace Mann Educators Corp., valued at $19,122 using the latest closing price.

Fetter Victor, the Director of Horace Mann Educators Corp., purchase 3,500 shares at $29.69 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Fetter Victor is holding 3,500 shares at $103,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Horace Mann Educators Corp. stands at -0.19. The total capital return value is set at -4.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.15. Equity return is now at value -1.22, with -0.12 for asset returns.

Based on Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN), the company’s capital structure generated 46.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.76. Total debt to assets is 4.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Horace Mann Educators Corp. (HMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.