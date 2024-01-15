Should You Invest in AEye Inc (LIDR) Now?

The public float for LIDR is 6.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.40% of that float. The average trading volume for LIDR on January 14, 2024 was 179.48K shares.

LIDR) stock’s latest price update

AEye Inc (NASDAQ: LIDR)’s stock price has plunge by 3.14relation to previous closing price of 1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-10 that Ouster and Innoviz had positive financial performance in Q3, with Ouster achieving expected milestones and Innoviz maintaining its revenue forecast. Cepton and Luminar revised their forecasts downward, while MicroVision set a lower target for the year. Cash runway analysis shows that AEye and MicroVision will run out of cash in 2024, while Innoviz may exhaust its cash by 2025.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LIDR’s Market Performance

AEye Inc (LIDR) has experienced a 13.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -44.63% drop in the past month, and a -68.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.81% for LIDR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.46% for LIDR stock, with a simple moving average of -68.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LIDR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LIDR stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for LIDR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LIDR in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $15 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

LIDR Trading at -49.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIDR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.02%, as shares sank -44.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIDR rose by +13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1983. In addition, AEye Inc saw -13.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LIDR starting from Dussan Luis, who sale 32,778 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 01. After this action, Dussan Luis now owns 16,344,985 shares of AEye Inc, valued at $4,946 using the latest closing price.

Dussan Luis, the Director of AEye Inc, sale 64,109 shares at $0.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Dussan Luis is holding 16,377,763 shares at $9,886 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LIDR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2709.30 for the present operating margin

-139.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for AEye Inc stands at -2706.72. The total capital return value is set at -68.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.66. Equity return is now at value -101.10, with -71.76 for asset returns.

Based on AEye Inc (LIDR), the company’s capital structure generated 29.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.79. Total debt to assets is 20.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -21.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 3.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AEye Inc (LIDR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.