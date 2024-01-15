Should You Invest in Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) Now?

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for GOLF is at 0.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOLF is $66.25, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for GOLF is 30.57M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.09% of that float. The average trading volume for GOLF on January 14, 2024 was 281.49K shares.

GOLF) stock’s latest price update

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF)’s stock price has increased by 1.61 compared to its previous closing price of 62.10. However, the company has seen a 3.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-08 that With things looking up for the economy, consumer outlays are set to improve, a boon for stocks such as JAKKS Pacific (JAKK), Hooker Furniture (HOFT), Netflix (NFLX), Skillz (SKLZ) and Acushnet (GOLF).

GOLF’s Market Performance

GOLF’s stock has risen by 3.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.34% and a quarterly rise of 19.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.30% for Acushnet Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.01% for GOLF stock, with a simple moving average of 16.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOLF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GOLF stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for GOLF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GOLF in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $60 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

GOLF Trading at 7.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares surge +5.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOLF rose by +3.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.65. In addition, Acushnet Holdings Corp saw -0.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GOLF starting from Lindner Christopher Aaron, who sale 13,809 shares at the price of $62.23 back on Dec 15. After this action, Lindner Christopher Aaron now owns 89,101 shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp, valued at $859,290 using the latest closing price.

Pelisek Steven Francis, the President-Titleist Golf Clubs of Acushnet Holdings Corp, sale 20,000 shares at $57.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Pelisek Steven Francis is holding 88,454 shares at $1,142,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GOLF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.36 for the present operating margin

+51.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acushnet Holdings Corp stands at +8.78. The total capital return value is set at 18.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.80. Equity return is now at value 23.23, with 10.44 for asset returns.

Based on Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF), the company’s capital structure generated 66.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.07. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Acushnet Holdings Corp (GOLF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.