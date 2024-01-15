ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (NYSE: SFBS)’s stock price has dropped by -0.45 in relation to previous closing price of 61.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-12-27 that BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: SFBS) is scheduled to announce earnings and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 on January 29, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET. The news release will be available at www.servisfirstbancshares.com. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will host a live audio webcast to discuss earnings and results on Monday, January 29, 2024 beginning at 5:15 p.m. ET. The audio webcast can be accessed at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

Is It Worth Investing in ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (NYSE: SFBS) Right Now?

ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (NYSE: SFBS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SFBS is at 0.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SFBS is $64.50, which is $2.88 above the current market price. The public float for SFBS is 49.92M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for SFBS on January 14, 2024 was 207.45K shares.

SFBS’s Market Performance

SFBS stock saw an increase of -3.14% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 10.02% and a quarterly increase of 16.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.70% for SFBS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.32% for the last 200 days.

SFBS Trading at 7.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +0.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFBS fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.37. In addition, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFBS starting from RUSHING RODNEY ELDON, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $56.17 back on Dec 04. After this action, RUSHING RODNEY ELDON now owns 304,815 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, valued at $308,935 using the latest closing price.

Holloway Elizabeth Bugg, the Director of ServisFirst Bancshares Inc, purchase 1,276 shares at $40.78 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Holloway Elizabeth Bugg is holding 4,168 shares at $52,035 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+54.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ServisFirst Bancshares Inc stands at +43.02. The total capital return value is set at 10.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.29. Equity return is now at value 17.59, with 1.55 for asset returns.

Based on ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS), the company’s capital structure generated 131.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.76. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServisFirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.