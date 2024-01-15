Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.02 in relation to its previous close of 100.65. However, the company has experienced a 0.86% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Selective Insurance (SIGI) stands to gain from exposure growth, solid retention rates, strong new business and higher income earned on fixed-income securities portfolio.

Is It Worth Investing in Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is 19.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SIGI is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) is $107.57, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for SIGI is 59.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.78% of that float. On January 14, 2024, SIGI’s average trading volume was 291.69K shares.

SIGI’s Market Performance

SIGI stock saw a decrease of 0.86% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.92% and a quarterly a decrease of 0.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.55% for SIGI stock, with a simple moving average of 1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIGI stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SIGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SIGI in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $120 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SIGI Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -1.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIGI rose by +0.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.07. In addition, Selective Insurance Group Inc. saw 2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIGI starting from Marchioni John J., who sale 20,906 shares at the price of $102.01 back on Nov 09. After this action, Marchioni John J. now owns 120,554 shares of Selective Insurance Group Inc., valued at $2,132,621 using the latest closing price.

Marchioni John J., the President and CEO of Selective Insurance Group Inc., sale 2,976 shares at $99.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Marchioni John J. is holding 141,460 shares at $297,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.68 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Selective Insurance Group Inc. stands at +6.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.83. Equity return is now at value 12.89, with 3.24 for asset returns.

Based on Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI), the company’s capital structure generated 21.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.85. Total debt to assets is 5.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.