Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.63 in comparison to its previous close of 26.97, however, the company has experienced a -1.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-05 that STUART, Fla., Jan. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF), a bank holding company whose operating entity is Seacoast Bank, today announced it will release fourth quarter 2023 results on January 25th, after the market closes.

Is It Worth Investing in Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) is above average at 21.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) is $27.11, which is $0.58 above the current market price. The public float for SBCF is 83.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBCF on January 14, 2024 was 471.49K shares.

SBCF’s Market Performance

SBCF stock saw an increase of -1.89% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.53% and a quarterly increase of 24.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.46% for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.50% for SBCF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $29 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SBCF Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -4.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF fell by -1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.01. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida saw -6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from Lipstein Robert J, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, Lipstein Robert J now owns 15,165 shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, valued at $24,987 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS JAMES C III, the EVP, Chief Credit Officer of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, sale 2,990 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that STALLINGS JAMES C III is holding 0 shares at $71,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida stands at +23.73. The total capital return value is set at 7.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.61. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF), the company’s capital structure generated 28.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.15. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.