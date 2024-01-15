Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) has increased by 0.64 when compared to last closing price of 42.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2024-01-04 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RYAN) (“Ryan Specialty”), a leading international specialty insurance firm, today announced it will release its Fourth Quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, and will hold a conference call that afternoon to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Ryan Specialty’s investor relations website at ir.ryanspecialty.com. The dial-in number for.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is above average at 89.87x. The 36-month beta value for RYAN is also noteworthy at 0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for RYAN is 98.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of RYAN on January 14, 2024 was 709.75K shares.

RYAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has seen a 0.71% increase in the past week, with a -3.20% drop in the past month, and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for RYAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.02% for RYAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RYAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RYAN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for RYAN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RYAN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $53 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RYAN Trading at -3.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -5.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYAN rose by +0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.47. In addition, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc saw -1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RYAN starting from BOLGER DAVID P, who sale 10,580 shares at the price of $44.58 back on Nov 13. After this action, BOLGER DAVID P now owns 85,204 shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, valued at $471,656 using the latest closing price.

CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC, the Director of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc, sale 4,283 shares at $44.68 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that CORTEZI NICHOLAS DOMINIC is holding 0 shares at $191,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RYAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 11.38, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN), the company’s capital structure generated 450.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 33.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 439.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (RYAN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.