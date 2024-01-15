Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has seen a -12.93% decrease in the past week, with a -22.42% drop in the past month, and a -35.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.37% for RBT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.83% for RBT stock, with a simple moving average of -62.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.33. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RBT is 23.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of RBT was 235.47K shares.

RBT) stock’s latest price update

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE: RBT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.79 in relation to its previous close of 1.27. However, the company has experienced a -12.93% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Rubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RBT Trading at -32.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares sank -23.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -12.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5575. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc saw -30.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Palantir Technologies Inc., who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $1.29 back on Jan 10. After this action, Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 5,365,794 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc, valued at $25,393 using the latest closing price.

Palantir Technologies Inc., the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc, sale 28,353 shares at $1.38 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Palantir Technologies Inc. is holding 5,385,494 shares at $39,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.93. Equity return is now at value -189.87, with -28.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.