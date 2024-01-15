Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Retractable Technologies Inc (AMEX: RVP) has increased by 5.27 when compared to last closing price of 1.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 6.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-01-26 that Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) is a hidden gem trading below our assessed liquidation value of $2.25 per share. The company is well-positioned to get back into profitable territory soon.

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc (AMEX: RVP) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RVP is 13.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On January 14, 2024, the average trading volume of RVP was 80.05K shares.

RVP’s Market Performance

RVP stock saw an increase of 6.19% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.35% and a quarterly increase of 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.41% for Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.58% for RVP’s stock, with a -3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVP Trading at 9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +4.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1180. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc saw 8.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who purchase 1,881 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Jan 11. After this action, SHAW THOMAS J now owns 14,159,832 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc, valued at $2,144 using the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Retractable Technologies Inc, purchase 596 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 14,157,951 shares at $668 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.90 for the present operating margin

+29.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc stands at +5.36. The total capital return value is set at -0.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.83. Equity return is now at value -10.77, with -5.87 for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.67. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.