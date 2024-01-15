Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has seen a 20.38% increase in the past week, with a 28.03% gain in the past month, and a -5.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.60% for RENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.09% for RENB’s stock, with a 106.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for RENB is 27.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.25% of that float. The average trading volume for RENB on January 14, 2024 was 113.27K shares.

The stock of Renovaro Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RENB) has increased by 2.07 when compared to last closing price of 4.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.38% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RENB Trading at 34.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.10%, as shares surge +30.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENB rose by +20.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +380.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Renovaro Biosciences Inc saw 39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RENB

The total capital return value is set at -29.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.26. Equity return is now at value -70.32, with -58.53 for asset returns.

Based on Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB), the company’s capital structure generated 12.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.74. Total debt to assets is 9.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.49.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renovaro Biosciences Inc (RENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.