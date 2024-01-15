Renasant Corp. (RNST) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Renasant Corp. (NYSE: RNST) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.41 in relation to its previous close of 31.69. However, the company has experienced a -2.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2024-01-08 that TUPELO, Miss., Jan. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) (the “Company”) will announce 2023 fourth quarter results following the NYSE’s closing on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The Company will hold executive management’s quarterly webcast and conference call with analysts on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time (9:00 AM Central Time).

Is It Worth Investing in Renasant Corp. (NYSE: RNST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Renasant Corp. (NYSE: RNST) is above average at 10.93x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Renasant Corp. (RNST) is $33.25, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for RNST is 54.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RNST on January 14, 2024 was 223.60K shares.

RNST’s Market Performance

RNST’s stock has seen a -2.59% decrease for the week, with a 2.37% rise in the past month and a 22.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for Renasant Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.67% for RNST’s stock, with a 11.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNST Trading at 5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNST fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, Renasant Corp. saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNST starting from Perry Curtis J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $24.45 back on May 10. After this action, Perry Curtis J now owns 70,413 shares of Renasant Corp., valued at $244,495 using the latest closing price.

FOY JOHN, the Director of Renasant Corp., purchase 3,000 shares at $25.95 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that FOY JOHN is holding 34,793 shares at $77,850 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Renasant Corp. stands at +23.84. The total capital return value is set at 7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.20. Equity return is now at value 7.53, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on Renasant Corp. (RNST), the company’s capital structure generated 56.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.93. Total debt to assets is 7.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 22.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Renasant Corp. (RNST) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.