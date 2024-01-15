Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for RNLX is 46.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for RNLX on January 14, 2024 was 189.02K shares.

The stock of Renalytix Plc ADR (NASDAQ: RNLX) has decreased by -7.38 when compared to last closing price of 0.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that GRPN, NRIX, RNLX, ABCL and SMAR have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 26, 2023.

RNLX’s Market Performance

RNLX’s stock has fallen by -27.27% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.33% and a quarterly drop of -73.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.63% for Renalytix Plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.56% for RNLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -83.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RNLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for RNLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RNLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $30 based on the research report published on January 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RNLX Trading at -41.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.39%, as shares sank -13.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNLX fell by -27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4002. In addition, Renalytix Plc ADR saw -17.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RNLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1240.70 for the present operating margin

+21.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Renalytix Plc ADR stands at -1340.20. The total capital return value is set at -139.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -176.66. Equity return is now at value -504.93, with -150.41 for asset returns.

Based on Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX), the company’s capital structure generated 173.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.50. Total debt to assets is 39.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Renalytix Plc ADR (RNLX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.